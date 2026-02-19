Some 41,000 litres of jet fuel leaked last month at US air base in South Korea's Gunsan

Seoul, Feb 19 (IANS) The US Air Force said Thursday an estimated 11,000 gallons or some 41,000 litres of jet fuel were leaked from a fuel tank in the recent fuel leak at a US air base in Gunsan, the southwestern city of South Korea, last month.

Airmen from the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 8th Civil Engineer Squadron detected the spill at Kunsan Air Base on January 26, prompting an investigation to determine its exact cause, according to the US 8th Fighter Wing.

"It is estimated up to 11,000 gallons of jet fuel leaked from a fuel tank," the 8th Fighter Wing said in a statement, noting trained experts continue to monitor the site as restoration efforts continue.

"These investigations are complex and thorough, and we are committed to taking the necessary time to ensure a comprehensive and accurate conclusion," it added.

The Air Force unit said last month there was no threat to drinking water, nor did it anticipate any "immediate risk" to the health or safety of on-base or surrounding off-base communities, reports Yonhap news agency.

Meanwhile, a similar fuel leak was reported at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 60 kilometres south of Seoul, on February 5, prompting the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron to take immediate action, according to the 51st Fighter Wing.

A US Air Force official said it has retrieved 230 gallons or 870 litres of fuel leaked from the incident, without specifying the total amount of fuel leaked.

"There is no immediate threat to drinking water because drinking water is sourced from off base," it said in a release uploaded to its website, adding the source of the release has been confirmed and isolated.

