Slovenia's Freedom Movement wins narrowly in election

Ljubljana, March 23 (IANS) Slovenia's ruling Freedom Movement (FM), led by Prime Minister Robert Golob, secured a narrow victory in the country's parliamentary election, according to preliminary results.

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With 99 per cent of votes counted on Sunday (local time), the centre-left FM won 28.6 per cent, narrowly ahead of the opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), led by Janez Jansa, which garnered 28.2 per cent, data from the State Election Commission showed. Voter turnout stood at around 68 per cent, down from 71 per cent in the 2022 election.

In the 90-seat National Assembly, the FM is projected to secure 29 seats.

Its current coalition partners, the Social Democrats and the Left, are expected to win a combined 11 seats, leaving the ruling bloc short of a parliamentary majority. The SDS is projected to take 28 seats.

Three smaller parties -- New Slovenia, the Democrats, and Resni.ca -- are also set to enter parliament and could play a decisive role in coalition negotiations, reports Xinhua news agency.

Golob said in a statement following the release of preliminary results that his party would strive to improve the future for all citizens, while acknowledging that coalition talks would be "tough."

He has previously indicated a willingness to negotiate with all parliamentary parties except the SDS.

Jansa, a former three-time prime minister, expressed concern over the outcome, warning that it could result in an unstable government.

President Natasa Pirc Musar is expected to nominate a candidate for prime minister in the coming weeks.

--IANS

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