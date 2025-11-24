Slovenians oppose assisted-dying law in referendum

Ljubljana, Nov 24 (IANS) A majority of Slovenian voters have rejected a law that legalises assisted dying, the State Electoral Commission said.

According to preliminary results of the national referendum on Sunday (local time), 53.4 per cent voted against the law, while 46.6 per cent supported it. Voter turnout reached almost 41 per cent.

The legislation, adopted by the centre-left government coalition in July, would have allowed adults of sound mind suffering from incurable diseases to request medically assisted death under regulated conditions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Supporters argued it offered dignity and relief to terminally ill patients, while opponents warned of possible misuse and insufficient safeguards.

The result marks a setback for the ruling coalition, which is preparing for a general election in March and had framed the law as part of broader social reforms.

Ales Primc, an activist who spearheaded the referendum initiative, welcomed the outcome. "This is a big victory for the disabled, the sick and the elderly, because people said today that they are not a burden, but loved and respected," he told reporters.

The opposition Slovenian Democratic Party, the largest centre-right party and a vocal critic of the legislation, also hailed the defeat of the law.

In contrast, Andrej Pleterski, a campaigner who supported the reform, expressed regret. He said he believed Slovenia would eventually adopt such legislation, noting that several European countries have already legalised some form of assisted dying.

Slovenia has debated end-of-life rights for years. A few European countries that have approved similar assisted-dying laws include the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and Slovenia's neighbour, Austria.

