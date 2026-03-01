'Sirens, shelters' and shattered homes': Tel Aviv residents recount night of fear amid Israel-Iran conflict

Tel Aviv, March 1 (IANS) Residents of Tel Aviv described a night of sirens, explosions and anxious hours in shelters as tensions between Israel and Iran escalated, bringing the conflict to the heart of civilian neighbourhoods.

Read More

As air raid sirens pierced the silence, families rushed to safe rooms and underground shelters, uncertain of what the night would bring.

One local recalled the tense moments. “It was ongoing, but we had enough time to get to the shelter. I heard the sirens and the boom, and was like, ‘Okay, we should go to the shelter.’ So we went to the shelter the whole day, the whole night,” the resident said, describing the prolonged hours spent in the shelter.

Another resident said they sought refuge in a reinforced safe room inside their apartment building. “I was in the safe room in my apartment. I have a safe room underground, so I was safe, but we heard a lot of noise. And now we came to see what happened here, and you can see all the damage. But what’s most important is that everyone is safe,” the local said, pointing to shattered glass and debris scattered across the street.

In some cases, residents narrowly escaped tragedy. “Last night, none of us were here. We slept in another place, and in the morning we heard that the apartment had been destroyed,” another local said, standing near the ruins of what had been their home.

Buildings bore visible scars of the strikes, with broken windows, damaged facades and emergency crews surveying the aftermath. Despite the destruction, many residents expressed relief that there were no reported casualties in their immediate surroundings.

The scenes underscore the human cost of the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, as ordinary civilians grapple with fear, displacement and uncertainty while hoping for a swift de-escalation.

--IANS

sn/vd