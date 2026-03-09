Singapore to repatriate stuck nationals in Middle East on Tuesday

Singapore, March 9 (IANS) The Singapore government announced on Monday that it will deploy a RSAF A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft in response to the urgent need of Singaporeans in the Middle East, assisting their departure from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

"In response to the urgent need of Singaporeans in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia for assisted departure to Singapore, and given the lack of feasible commercial options in the region, the Singapore Government will deploy a Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft for the assisted departure of Singaporeans from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 10 March 2026," read a joint statement issued by Singapore's Foreign and Defence Ministry on Monday afternoon.

"A second flight from Saudi Arabia is being planned for 12 March 2026. The deployment of the MRTTs to Saudi Arabia serve solely to support the assisted departure operations. (The Ministry of Foreign Affairs) MFA will be reaching out to Singaporeans who have registered their interest for assisted departure from Saudi Arabia with more details," it added.

Earlier, Singapore had regretted the failure of negotiations that resulted in strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, and retaliatory strikes by Iran on Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Singapore had also urged all parties to return to negotiations to achieve a peaceful resolution in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

"In view of the volatile security situation and disruptions to flights to the region, Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Israel, Iran, and the Middle East region. Singaporeans currently residing or transiting in the region are advised to take all necessary precautions for their personal safety. This includes staying indoors, proceeding to a safe shelter when alerted, monitoring the news closely, and heeding the local government’s advice. Please remain vigilant at all times," a MFA spokesperson commented on the situation in the Middle East, on February 28.

"In addition, Singaporean travellers may wish to consider alternative travel arrangements that do not involve transits through the region due to potential disruptions arising from airspace closures or flight cancellations. Travellers are also strongly advised to purchase comprehensive travel insurance," he added.

