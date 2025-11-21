Singapore partnership to boost India’s chip plans: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that India and Singapore are deepening cooperation in advanced technologies, especially semiconductors, after holding a series of high-level meetings in Singapore.

The minister said the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) will work closely with India to support approved semiconductor projects.

"The Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) is partnering with Bharat to support our approved semiconductor projects," the Union Minister said.

He added that detailed discussions were held with several Singapore-based companies to understand their experiences, the challenges they face, and steps needed to speed up the movement of semiconductor equipment and materials.

"Detailed discussions were held with Singapore companies on their experiences, key challenges and measures to accelerate the movement of equipment and materials," Vaishnaw stated.

Vaishnaw also held meetings with officials from Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, Enterprise Singapore, the Institute of Technical Education, Singapore Polytechnic and A*STAR. These conversations focused on training technicians and engineers who will be required for India’s upcoming semiconductor facilities.

Discussed skilling of technicians and engineers for semiconductor projects with officials of MTI, Enterprise SG, Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Education Services (ITEES), Singapore Polytechnic (SP) and A*STAR, he added.

Vaishnaw also met Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Trade & Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and discussed ways to expand bilateral collaboration in emerging tech sectors.

"Discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in emerging technology domains," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said that global semiconductor distributor Avnet has expressed commitment to expand its warehousing and electronics operations in India, further strengthening the supply chain as the country accelerates its push in chip manufacturing.

"Avnet is an important semiconductor and electronics warehousing company. They’re committed to expanding operations in India," the Union Minister mentioned.

--IANS

pk