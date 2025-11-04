Sindhi leader accuses Pakistan Army of acting as 'corrupt mercenary mafia'

Berlin, Nov 4 (IANS) Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Maha (JSMM), has accused the Pakistani Army of operating as a “corrupt mercenary mafia” that sells its loyalty for dollars and could deceive the United States or any other country at any moment.

Burfat stressed that the mercenary mindset reflected a broader moral decay within Pakistan's power structure. He said that the military elite have learned to profit from chaos, not stability -- whether fueling conflicts in Afghanistan, manipulating insurgencies in India's Kashmir region or influencing wars in the Middle East, Pakistan’s generals have repeatedly turned instability into an economic resource.

"For decades, Pakistan’s role on the global stage has resembled that of a mercenary broker, a state whose military functions less as a state defence institution and more as a paid agent for whichever foreign power offers financial reward. Instead of being guided by ideology, principle, or consistent policy, Pakistan's army has repeatedly aligned itself with shifting global forces in pursuit of dollars," Burfat posted on X.

"From the Cold War to the War on Terror, the pattern has remained the same: opportunism disguised as strategy. Pakistan fought against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan under the banner of jihad, not for freedom or principle, but for billions in US and Western aid. Decades later, during the ‘War on Terror’, Islamabad once again declared itself a front-line ally of NATO and the United States, receiving massive financial assistance. Yet at the very same time, Osama bin Laden, the world's most wanted terrorist, was secretly sheltered within Pakistani territory, under the silent protection of its security establishment," the post added.

The Sindhi leader slammed Pakistan's "ignorant" Army Chief Asim Munir, calling him a "fake" Field Marshal who even in the 21st century continues to advocate the outdated notion that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations, supporting the false philosophy of nationhood based on religion.

Furthermore, Burfat asserted that a nation whose army sells loyalty and principles cannot build trust, neither with its people nor with its allies. He added that Pakistan's foreign policy and very existence have become commodities for sale, eroding its respect and dignity on the world stage.

"This corrupt mafia has turned into a force of fascism against the nations within the state, engaged in terrorism in neighbouring countries, and selling its own principles and faith to global powers in exchange for dollars. Now, they have been completely exposed. What remains is a hollow power structure, one that survives not through integrity or vision, but through the endless trade of allegiance for dollars,” the Sindhi leader emphasised.

--IANS

scor/as