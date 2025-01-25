Sindh Govt Responds to Chinese Investors' Complaints Against Police Harassment

Karachi: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has responded to complaints made by Chinese investors who accused the Sindh police of harassment and extortion. The investors filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) alleging that the police demanded bribes and obstructed their daily activities, ARY News reported.

Minister Lanjar instructed Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, to conduct an investigation into the claims and appoint a senior officer to oversee the inquiry. He assured that the Sindh government, along with the police, is committed to ensuring the security of non-CPEC Chinese nationals by following the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The Home Minister emphasised that identifying and addressing any security gaps is crucial, and urged local sponsors of Chinese nationals to inform authorities about their staff. This information, he said, is essential for proper checks and the effective enforcement of SOPs, reported ARY News.

Lanjar also pointed out that local sponsors share the responsibility for safeguarding their Chinese staff members.

The petition filed by the investors also names several parties, including the Federal Ministry of Interior, the Chief Secretary of Sindh, IG Sindh Police, and the Chinese Consulate.

The complainants highlighted that despite being invited to invest by Pakistan's top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, they faced ongoing harassment by the police. According to the investors, the police demanded bribes from them, both at the airport and at their residences.

In response to the allegations, the Sindh High Court has taken notice of the petition and issued notices to all the respondents involved in the case. The SHC has also directed the respondents to submit their replies within four weeks, ARY News reported.

The case marks an important step in addressing the concerns raised by Chinese investors about their treatment in Sindh. (ANI)