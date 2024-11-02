Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025 kicks off to massive turnout, exceptional performances

Abu Dhabi [UAE]: Under the patronage of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the support of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025, the new edition of the festival launched on Friday and will run until 28th February 2025.

The event welcomed large crowds from various backgrounds, celebrating with fireworks, drone displays, and dazzling lights in a festive atmosphere filled with surprises.

In the festival's initial hours, visitors, including citizens, residents, and tourists from around the world, flocked to enjoy the opening events, which featured gift distributions, traditional folk performances such as Al-Ayyala and Al-Razfa, and a concert by Abu Dhabi Police's string orchestra.

The festival's opening parade showcased a globally inspired performance, while open circus acts captivated visitors, filling the venue with excitement. Roaming performances spread joy among attendees, creating a harmonious blend of cultural, entertainment, and global ambience.

Celebrating the start of the new season, the festival's firework and drone displays lit up the sky, beginning with artistic formations drawn by drones, followed by a vibrant firework display that thrilled onlookers with its colours and shapes, adding a festive feel to the night.

The Emirates Fountain, positioned at the centre of the festival grounds, attracted hundreds of visitors to enjoy performances accompanied by music, laser lights, and flowing water displays.

Newly introduced attractions, such as the Al Wathba Floating Market, helicopter rides, the musical fountain, and the Rare Breeds Sanctuary, garnered visitors' interest, offering unique experiences and special activities.

Thousands of festival-goers visited the Heritage Village to explore events and displays showcasing the UAE's traditional life, customs, and values across its four environments: mountainous, agricultural, marine, and desert.

The village highlighted UAE heritage with journeys into the past, while traditional markets and handicrafts, such as Al-Sadu weaving, Al-Braq embroidery, Al-Sarod weaving, and Al-Talli making, captured visitors' admiration for the art and skill involved in these crafts.

Government entity pavilions presented a wide array of activities and events for the whole community, including educational workshops, awareness lectures, and artistic and cultural shows, giving the festival a unique character through interactive experiences that promote knowledge and cultural exchange among world civilisations.

International pavilions saw high visitor turnout, with displays of various countries' arts, cultures, products, and performances. The Americas Pavilion, participating for the first time, captivated visitors with activities merging art and heritage, showcasing cultural diversity across the Americas, and offering a chance to sample traditional dishes from both South and North American cuisines.

The festival's amusement park attracted hundreds of families, offering exciting experiences, games, and adventures for children and adults alike. The children's area was bustling with visitors enjoying games, shows, educational workshops, and animated characters.

The children's theatre was especially popular, featuring educational science shows, performances by the girls' heritage troupe reflecting local arts and culture, and entertainment from a clown who brought smiles and joy to attendees. Additionally, interactive activities, contests, prizes, and gifts aimed at developing children's skills were available in a fun setting.

In a family-friendly environment, the food zone saw high attendance from families who enjoyed a variety of local and international dishes from the many participating restaurants, providing a unique opportunity to sample new flavours suited to all tastes in the festive atmosphere.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival opens daily from 16:00 to midnight on weekdays and until 01:00 on weekends and official holidays, offering visitors valuable time with family and friends in the open air, with a broad range of activities, events, and contests suitable for all ages.

