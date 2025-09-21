Seven dead after boat capsizes on Uganda's Lake Kyoga

Kampala, Sep 21 (IANS) Seven people drowned and 29 others survived after a boat carrying mourners capsized on Lake Kyoga in northern Uganda's Amolatar District, police said.

The wooden vessel was traveling from Muchora Abino A village to escort a catechist to a burial ceremony when it overturned near Kiryanga Village in Acii Sub-County at about 11:00 am local time on Friday, police said in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"A total of 36 people were on board and 29 survived the accident. The incident happened approximately 400 meters from the Kiryanga landing site when the engine boat hit a stationary tree stump, causing it to capsize," the statement said.

Police said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Amolatar Health Centre IV mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

Boat accidents are common on Uganda's lakes, often blamed on overloading and poor weather conditions.

A similar incident occured in Nigeria last month, which claimed the lives of 60 people.

At least 60 people were killed and dozens rescued after a boat capsized in Nigeria's north-central Niger State on September 3.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, on behalf of the Nigerian government, expressed sadness "with a heavy heart" over the "tragedy" in a statement released on social media platform X, the first by any top government official since the accident on Tuesday, when a wooden passenger boat carrying people on a condolence visit overturned in the Gausawa community of Borgu Local Government Area.

Idris noted that the incident occurred barely four months after devastating floods wreaked havoc in the state. "The federal government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), will provide the necessary support to the victims' families and survivors, working closely with the Niger State government to ensure prompt relief and assistance."

The boat was reportedly overloaded and collided with a tree stump, according to preliminary investigations by local authorities.

--IANS

int/akl/sd