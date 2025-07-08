Serbia battles hundreds of wildfires as heatwave triggers national emergency

Belgrade, July 8 (IANS) Serbia is battling a surge of wildfires fueled by extreme heat and strong winds, prompting several regions to declare a state of emergency and to deploy military forces.

More than 200 fires have been reported in the past 24 hours, with one person dead and at least 14 injured, the Ministry of the Interior said Monday.

States of emergency have been declared in the southern municipality of Kursumlija and in Bor in the east, where the fires are most intense, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Serbian Armed Forces have joined firefighting efforts using helicopters, water tankers, and specialized equipment. Working with local authorities, firefighters, and volunteers, they have managed to contain several fires in southern Serbia, though multiple hotspots remain active.

In Bor, a city known for its mining industry, wildfires are burning across more than 100 hectares near the Krivelj settlement. Emergency teams, supported by local companies including the Chinese-operated Zijin Mining, are battling the flames in challenging, windy conditions. Fires have also broken out near Bor Lake and in nearby rural communities.

Twelve new fires erupted around Gornji Milanovac in central Serbia on Monday, damaging agricultural structures and vehicles. Fires were also reported in cities including Kragujevac, Prokuplje, Valjevo, and Nis, affecting homes, farmland, and forests.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said 197 wildfires were recorded on Sunday alone. "All available resources are engaged," he said, noting the involvement of police, rescue units, helicopters, and volunteers. The government has urged citizens to avoid open flames and report any fires immediately.

Meanwhile, the national electricity distributor temporarily shut down several power lines in affected areas to prevent further damage, leaving parts of western Serbia and southern cities without electricity until conditions stabilize.

Emergency officials warned that burning dry grass, stubble, or waste in open areas is strictly prohibited and punishable by law. All incidents should be reported via the national emergency number 193, they stressed.

Chinese companies operating in Serbia's energy and mining sectors have provided logistical support and personnel, underscoring growing cooperation on disaster response between the two countries.

"The situation remains critical," said Luka Causic, acting head of the Sector for Emergency Management under the Ministry of the Interior. "There is no part of the country unaffected." With continued hot and dry weather forecast, authorities are stepping up monitoring and urging public cooperation to prevent further damage from the fires.

--IANS

int/rs