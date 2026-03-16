Senate Democrats move to block Cuba war

Washington, March 16 (IANS) A group of Senate Democrats has introduced a War Powers Resolution aimed at preventing the United States from entering hostilities against Cuba without explicit approval from Congress, escalating a growing debate in Washington over President Donald Trump’s military posture towards the island.

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The resolution, introduced by Senators Tim Kaine of Virginia, Adam Schiff of California and Ruben Gallego of Arizona, seeks to ensure that any US participation in military action against Cuba must first be authorised by lawmakers.

The measure would direct the President to “remove the United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Cuba,” according to the text released alongside the legislation.

The proposal follows heightened tensions after Trump imposed a blockade on oil shipments to Cuba and publicly warned of possible military action. The President has said the United States would “take care of Cuba” and suggested the island nation could “fall soon” if it does not strike a deal with Washington.

Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, said the resolution was intended to protect Congress’s constitutional authority over decisions of war.

“When will President Trump understand that Americans want lower prices, not more unnecessary wars?” Kaine said in a statement announcing the resolution.

“Only Congress has the power to declare war under the Constitution, but he operates with the belief that the US military is a palace guard, ordering military action in the Caribbean, Venezuela, and Iran without Congress’s authorisation or any explanation for his actions to the American people.”

Schiff said lawmakers must intervene before the United States becomes drawn into another conflict.

“The American people have spoken loud and clear that they do not want any more costly wars of choice that skyrocket prices at home,” Schiff said.

“The President’s sabre-rattling toward Cuba makes clear where his sights are next. Congress must make its voice heard, or we risk involvement in another risky war of choice and losing our constitutionally granted authorities forever.”

Gallego also criticised the administration’s posture toward Havana, linking it to broader tensions following US military actions elsewhere.

“As if the disaster of the Iran War and the resulting spike in oil prices weren’t enough, Trump is now threatening to intervene in Cuba as well,” Gallego said.

“He ran on America First, but now it’s clear he’s become a puppet of the war hawks in his party.”

The joint resolution is considered privileged legislation under the War Powers Act and can be brought to a procedural vote in the Senate after ten days. However, analysts say the measure faces long odds, particularly in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

The proposal comes as speculation grows that Cuba could become Washington’s next military flashpoint following US strikes against Iran and earlier tensions involving Venezuela.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, recently told Fox News that “the liberation of Cuba is upon us. It’s just a matter of time.”

Trump himself also suggested the Cuban government could soon collapse, telling CNN in a recent interview that “Cuba is gonna fall pretty soon.”

Since January, the United States has enforced a blockade on oil shipments to Cuba, worsening fuel shortages that have triggered blackouts across the island and deepened an ongoing economic crisis.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Friday that his government had begun talks with US officials aimed at easing tensions. The discussions, he said, “were aimed at finding solutions through dialogue to the bilateral differences between our two nations.”

--IANS

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