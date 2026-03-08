Self-defence to continue till US-Israel ‘aggression’ ends or UN names aggressors: Iran

Tehran, March 8 (IANS) Iran on Sunday declared that its right to self-defence will continue until what it described as “aggression” by the United States and Israel comes to an end or until the United Nations Security Council identifies and names the “aggressors” under Article 39 of the UN Charter and determines the responsibilities arising from their actions.

In a statement issued by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tehran said the joint military attacks carried out by the US and Israel began on February 28 with the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials.

According to the statement, the attacks have continued with strikes on both military and civilian infrastructure across the country.

The ministry stated the operations have targeted facilities including schools, hospitals, sports centres, residential homes and public service institutions.

The statement described these actions as a “flagrant violation of Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” asserting that the attacks had breached fundamental principles of international law.

Iran further said that responding to what it termed “ruthless military aggression” is its “inherent right to self-defence,” citing Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

“The exercise of Iran's inherent right to legitimate self-defence will continue until the aggression ceases, or until the UN Security Council fulfils its duty under Article 39 of the UN Charter by identifying and naming the aggressors and determining the responsibilities arising from their aggression,” the statement read.

Tehran also referred to its communications with the United Nations Security Council, stating that international law places obligations on states regarding the use of their territory in acts of aggression.

“As has been elucidated in various correspondences with the UN Security Council, based on the fundamental principle of international law concerning the ‘prohibition of causing harm from one's own territory’, states are prohibited from allowing their territory to be used, directly or indirectly, to cause injury or damage to other states,” the statement said.

The ministry also cited provisions contained in UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, which outlines definitions and examples of military aggression under international law.

“In this regard, UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, adopted by consensus and reflecting customary international law on the definition and instances of military aggression, considers in Article 3, paragraph (f), one instance of military aggression to be ‘The action of a State in allowing its territory, which it has placed at the disposal of another State, to be used by that other State for perpetrating an act of aggression against a third State’,” it added.

According to the Foreign Ministry, international law requires states to prevent their territories from being used to launch attacks against other countries and to avoid facilitating such actions.

Furthermore, according to the statement, countries that allow their territory to be used for military aggression against another state could face legal responsibility under international law.

“It is evident that in the event of violation of these fundamental obligations, other states from whose territory military aggression is launched against a third state will bear international legal responsibilities, including with regard to compensation for direct and indirect damages incurred,” the statement read.

Iran also stated that its right to respond militarily was legitimate under international law and had been communicated repeatedly through prior warnings issued at different diplomatic and political levels.

“No factor can undermine Iran's inherent right to defend itself against the military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime. Iran's defensive operations are directed against the targets and facilities that are the origin and source of the aggressive actions against the Iranian nation, or which serve such purposes. Regional countries have undoubtedly realised by now that US bases on their soil have not contributed to regional security, but are used only to support Zionist child-killers and American aggressors,” the statement said.

At the same time, the ministry emphasised that Iran remains committed to maintaining constructive relations with neighbouring countries and regional partners.

The statement noted that Tehran continues to support friendly ties with countries in the region based on mutual respect, good neighbourly relations and recognition of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“It emphasises that Iran's defensive operations against US military bases and installations in the region should by no means be construed as enmity or hostility towards the countries of the region,” the ministry added.

