Saudi Arabia warns Iran against 'misguided calculations' amid escalating Gulf attacks

Riyadh, March 7 (IANS) Saudi Arabia on Saturday cautioned Iran against engaging in what it described as "misguided calculations" as tensions across the West Asia region continue to intensify amid an expanding conflict.

Iran has directed retaliatory missile and drone strikes toward Israel and US military positions, while also launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of drones toward Arab states across the Gulf.

These attacks have targeted energy infrastructure, civilian locations, and US military bases spread across the region.

Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud issued the warning following a meeting with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

After the discussions, the minister expressed hope that Iran would "act with wisdom and reason" and refrain from taking steps that could further inflame the already volatile situation, urging Tehran to avoid "misguided calculations."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported that its air defence systems successfully intercepted another incoming attack.

The Kingdom said a ballistic missile aimed at a military facility southeast of the capital was neutralised before reaching its target.

"A ballistic missile launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base was intercepted and destroyed," the Saudi Defence Ministry said in a post on X.

Saudi officials also disclosed that multiple aerial threats had been neutralised in recent days.

According to the Defence Ministry, four drones were shot down on Friday (local time), including three in the eastern areas of Riyadh and another to the northeast of the capital. Authorities further said that a cruise missile was intercepted over the city of Kharj.

Earlier in the week, Iranian drones also targeted the US Embassy in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said two drones struck the compound, causing what it described as "limited fire" and only minor structural damage.

Following the incident, the US Embassy urged American citizens to avoid visiting the compound as a precautionary measure.

Saudi Arabia's key energy infrastructure has also been targeted during the ongoing attacks. The Ras Tanura oil refinery, one of the Kingdom's major crude processing facilities, came under a drone assault as well.

However, Saudi air defences managed to bring down the incoming aircraft before they could cause damage, a military spokesperson told the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The Ras Tanura refinery has a production capacity of more than half a million barrels of crude oil per day, making it one of the most significant oil processing sites in the country.

