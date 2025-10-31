Sardar Patel's dream of confident, united India finds reflection in India’s partnerships abroad: Report

Dubai, Oct 31 (IANS) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream of a confident, united India now finds reflection in India's partnerships with other nations, particularly in the Gulf, where mutual trust, cultural empathy, and shared opportunity are the foundation of one of the world’s most stable relationships, a report highlighted on Friday as India celebrated 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', or National Unity Day, to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of the leader who brought together a divided subcontinent into a single nation.

The message of 'Ekta Diwas' extended beyond India's borders, reaching the Gulf, where unity, inclusion and share destiny are daily realities.

"For hundreds of years, the Gulf and India have been bound by faith, culture and trade. In the present time, this historic connection has evolved into a partnership of progress. More than nine million Indians live and work in Gulf nations in various work places like hospitals, classrooms, ports, start-ups, and boardrooms, embodying the spirit of hardwork, inclusivity and loyalty that Patel envisioned for India," Farheen M wrote in leading UAE daily Khaleej Times.

The success of Indian diaspora has not only made them contributors but also stakeholders in the transformation of Gulf nations. Indian professionals and workers, the writer highlighted, have become an important part of the region's story of growth in various projects and initiatives like the UAE's futuristic skylines, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 megaprojects and Oman’s community initiatives. The unity in diversity is a lived ideal for the Gulf nations. The Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reforms, UAE’s 'Year of Tolerance,” and Oman’s interfaith outreach demonstrate a shared belief that societies thrive when rooted in respect and cohesion.

"Modern India’s story is a living testament to the power of unity. A nation of 1.4 billion people, hundreds of languages, and every major religion of the world, India’s diversity has not divided it, it has driven it forward. That ability to turn difference into dynamism is what makes India the world’s fastest-growing major economy and one of the most stable democracies. Behind every achievement, from Digital India to Make in India and Viksit Bharat 2047, lies the same unifying principle: inclusive growth. And this approach mirrors the Gulf’s own development path, where modernization goes hand in hand with cultural continuity," the Khaleej Times report detailed.

This year, the main celebrations of 'Ekta Diwas' held at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat are being complemented by community events organised by Indian missions and diaspora groups in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Muscat. Organised by Indian missions and diaspora groups, events like 'Run for Unity' campaigns and cultural festivals demonstrate that India’s unity does not remain restricted by geography but lives in every Indian who carries the country's values like resilience, adaptability, and harmony in diversity to other nations.

"In an era of global polarization, Ekta Diwas offers a message that resonates across borders: unity is not sameness, it is strength through diversity. India’s example shows that democracy and diversity can coexist, thrive, and even accelerate development. That same ethos drives the Gulf’s transformation, where multicultural workforces, social reform, and economic diversification coexist in harmony. Together, India and the Gulf are shaping a new global model of cooperation, pragmatic, peaceful, and people-centric," wrote Farheen.

Patel’s dream of a confident, united India, the writer stated, now finds reflection in India’s partnerships abroad, particularly in the Gulf, where mutual trust, cultural empathy, and shared opportunity form the foundation of one of the world’s most stable relationships.

"As India celebrates Ekta Diwas, it also celebrates the values it shares with the Gulf: tolerance, progress, and unity of purpose. Sardar Patel’s words remain timeless: 'Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties.' That sense of responsibility, to nation, to community, to humanity, defines the Indian diaspora across the Gulf. From Ahmedabad to Abu Dhabi, from New Delhi to Dubai, the message of Ekta Diwas rings clear: unity is not just India’s heritage, it is its greatest export, a living example of how harmony can power prosperity, and how nations, when united, can illuminate the world," it added.

--IANS

akl/as