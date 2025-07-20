Rwanda welcomes peace declaration between DRC, M23 rebels

Kigali, July 20 (IANS) Rwanda on Sunday welcomed the signing of a declaration of principles between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group in Doha, Qatar, aimed at ending the conflict in eastern DRC.

Following months of negotiations mediated by Qatar, the declaration outlines a framework of core principles agreed upon by both parties and sets the stage for continued dialogue towards a comprehensive peace agreement.

"The declaration in Doha is a significant step forward toward the peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern DRC, by addressing the root causes of the conflict and restoring security and stability in our region," said a statement from Rwanda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Rwanda praised Qatar's mediation efforts, noting that they build on the work of the African Union and other regional initiatives. The country also reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to sustainable peace and economic development in the Great Lakes region, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We all have to support the continuation of progress to the conclusion," the statement added.

The signing follows a peace agreement reached between Rwanda and the DRC last month in Washington, which calls for a cessation of hostilities between the two neighbouring countries.

The DRC has long accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel group, an allegation Kigali strongly denies. In turn, Rwanda accuses the Congolese army of collaborating with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, which is linked to the perpetrators of the 1994 genocide.

The Eastern DRC has endured decades of instability and conflict. Violence intensified in late 2021 with the resurgence of the M23, which has since seized significant territory in the region, including the key provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu earlier this year.

