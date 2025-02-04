Rwanda Rebels Declare Ceasefire in DRC for Humanitarian Reasons

Kinshasa: Rwanda-backed forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced late on Monday that they will pause their advance across the east citing humanitarian reasons, Al Jazeera reported.

The AFC/M23 rebel coalition said that it would implement a unilateral ceasefire starting on Tuesday. The group, backed by thousands of troops from neighbouring Rwanda, seized Goma, the main city in eastern DRC, last week. The United Nations estimated that 900 people died, while thousands have been displaced, as per Al Jazeera.

"The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23) informs the public that in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the regime in Kinshasa it declares a ceasefire starting February 4, 2025 for humanitarian reasons," the rebels said in a statement posted on X.

The rebels took over Goma and advanced towards Bukavu. Goma is a city of two million people and home to huge mineral wealth and Bukavu is another regional hub in eastern DRC. The rebels had previously intended to take over the capital, Kinshasa, as pre Al Jazeera.

They, however said that they have no interest in capturing Bukavu or other areas and were keen to protect and defend civilians.

"It must be made clear that we have no intention of capturing Bukavu or other areas. However, we reiterate our commitment to protecting and defending the civilian population and our positions," M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka said in a statement.

The announcement of the pause in the fighting came ahead of a regional summit at the weekend which the presidents of Congo and Rwanda are expected to attend, as per Al Jazeera.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame have previously failed to attend talks attempting to broker peace. However, Kenya, which holds the rotating presidency of the East African Community bloc, suggested the two will turn up.

Foreign ministers from the G7 on Monday urged parties in the conflict to return to negotiations and called for a "rapid, safe and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians", as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)