Russian Post suspends accepting US-bound goods shipments

Moscow, Aug 27 (IANS) Russian Post, Russia's national postal operator, suspended the acceptance of parcel shipments containing goods bound for the United States.

The move was made against the backdrop of import duties the United States is set to introduce on Friday on postal shipments containing goods, Russian Post said in a statement, adding that written correspondence would not be affected under the new rules.

The statement noted that procedures for paying duties to the US Customs and Border Protection remain unclear, prompting all air carriers to halt deliveries of parcels containing commodities to the United States, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Russian Post, unable to carry out air delivery on this route, temporarily suspends the acceptance of shipments with goods to the United States from August 26, 2025," it added.

The United States is currently the largest destination for postal exports from Russia, with a share of 23 per cent, Interfax news agency reported, citing Russian Post. Exports include board games, beauty and health products, and car parts, it added.

According to an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump, the long-standing "de minimis" exemption rule, which allowed goods worth less than $800 to enter the country duty-free, is to end on Friday.

