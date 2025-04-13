Russian Missile Strike on Sumy Kills 21, Injures 83 on Palm Sunday

Kyiv: A Russian missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has resulted in the deadliest attack of the year, leaving at least 21 people dead, CNN reported, citing local authorities.

The assault occurred as residents were attending Sunday church services.

Ukraine's Interior Minister reported that at least 83 individuals were injured in the attack, including seven children, marking it as the most severe attack on Ukrainian civilians since 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strike and expressed his condolences.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "A horrific Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy. Russian missiles hit an ordinary city street, ordinary life - residential buildings, educational institutions, cars on the street... And that's on the day when people go to church - Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem. According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this - taking the lives of ordinary people. My condolences to the families and loved ones. A rescue operation is underway. All necessary services are working at the scene."

The post further reads, "The world must respond firmly. The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants this war and these killings to end. Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging this war out. Without pressure on Russia, peace is impossible. Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What's needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine and helps us defend life."

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said that Russia has rejected a US-backed proposal for a complete ceasefire for the second consecutive month.

In a post on X, Sybiha wrote, "Just now, in the morning of Palm Sunday, when believers go to church to celebrate the Lord's entry into Jerusalem, Russia launched a horrific attack on the residential area of Sumy city. Many civilians have been killed and injured. Launching such an attack on a major Christian holiday is absolute evil."

"For the second month in a row, Russia has refused to accept the US proposal for a full ceasefire, which Ukraine unconditionally accepted on March 11. Instead, Russia ramps up its terror. We urge partners to provide Ukraine with additional air defence capabilities and increase pressure on Moscow. Strength is the only language they can understand and the only way to put an end to the horrific terror," the post added. (ANI)