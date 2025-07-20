Russia: Strong earthquakes hit Kamchatka Peninsula

Vladivostok, July 20 (IANS) A series of powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Sunday, with the strongest reaching a magnitude of 7.6, the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences announced on its Telegram channel.

Emergency authorities said specialists will soon begin inspecting buildings in the affected areas. So far, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage.

The quake was registered 115 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the capital city of Kamchatka Territory. Seismologists said data is still being processed and may be updated.

The tremor, which reportedly lasted for about one minute, prompted residents to flee buildings, the TASS news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, two other earthquakes, one measuring magnitude 5.3 and another 6.5, were recorded in the same area.

Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations has issued a tsunami warning, urging residents to move away from coastal areas. Although the expected wave height is considered low, authorities stressed the necessity to keep a safe distance, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities strongly warn the public against approaching the shore to observe the tsunami, citing safety concerns. No evacuation is being carried out in the settlements of the Kamchatka Territory.

On February 15, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's southern region of Altai early morning, said local authorities, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake was recorded at 04:48 am local time (0148 GMT). The epicentre was located approximately 282 km southeast of the capital of the Altai Republic, about 28 km west of the village of Kosh-Agach, according to the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Altai Republic noted that the quake was felt throughout the Altai Republic.

--IANS

int/bpd/dan