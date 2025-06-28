Russia says Ukraine's accession to EU does not meet Moscow's interest

Moscow, June 28 (IANS) Ukraine's accession to the European Union (EU) does not align with Russia's interests, said Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the European Problems Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Saturday, as the EU is moving towards active militarisation and adopting countermeasures against Moscow.

"I see no reason why we should support the idea of Ukraine joining the European Union, particularly because the EU is moving towards active militarisation, virtually setting the task of constantly opposing us, including in terms of resolving the Ukrainian crisis," Russian newspaper Izvestia quoted the Russian official as saying.

"One should not forget here that the European Union has an article in the Treaty of Lisbon, which is no less significant than Article 5 of the Washington Treaty on collective defence in NATO. This is why Ukraine's accession to the EU does not meet our interests," the official added.

According to a statement of the European Council, during the two-day EU summit in Brussels, which ended on Friday, Hungary blocked the adoption by the summit of the final statement on Ukraine by refusing to sign the EU's joint statement of support for Kyiv.

The document stated that the European Council "strongly condemns Russia's actions in Ukraine and supports a comprehensive, just and lasting peace."

The statement also mentioned the start of negotiations on Kyiv's European integration, which Hungary has repeatedly opposed.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed disagreement with the decision to initiate the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union, arguing that the country does not have "clear borders", "a working economy", and "real sovereignty."

He further stated that admitting a nation in "a state of military conflict" in the community is a "carte blanche for an endless war," for which EU taxpayers would end up paying for decades.

"We cannot allow Ukraine to become a member of the European Union because we would then enter hostilities that would expand to EU soil," said the Hungarian leader, speaking to a public-broadcasting radio station in Hungary.

--IANS

int/scor/sd/