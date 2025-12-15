Russia and Ukraine edging toward deal on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: US official

Washington, Dec 15 (IANS) Russia and Ukraine are moving closer to an understanding on the future of the critical Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the White House said Monday, adding this is part of the detailed discussions in Berlin on restoring operations at the facility as part of broader peace talks.

A senior U.S. administration official said negotiators from Ukraine, Russia, and Europe devoted extensive time to the issue, reflecting concern over the plant’s role in energy security and post-war recovery.

“There are two different aspects of that,” the official said, pointing to how the plant would be operated and how electricity would be divided. While differences remain, the talks have narrowed toward a conceptual agreement.

“At the end of the day, they both wanted it to be repaired and functioning in a good way, and providing energy,” the official said. One proposal under discussion would split power output evenly, with negotiators nearing agreement on a “50-50 split of the power,” described as “a good outcome.”

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility, has been a focal point of international alarm since fighting erupted near the site early in the war. The official said restoring stable operations could serve as an early confidence-building step between the sides.

Energy infrastructure featured prominently in the Berlin talks, which also addressed ways to stabilise other critical facilities and reduce risks that could derail a future peace. The official said energy was treated as both a technical challenge and a political priority.

The discussions extended beyond the plant itself. Working groups examined broader territorial and infrastructure issues, including economic arrangements to ease tensions in contested areas.

Among the ideas discussed was the creation of an economic free zone, though the official stressed that such proposals were exploratory and not binding.

“We spent a lot of time trying to define what that would mean, how it operates,” the official said, adding that once concepts are clarified, “it will really be up to the parties to work out the final issues.”

According to the official, face-to-face meetings in Berlin helped accelerate progress, allowing negotiators to identify common ground more quickly than in earlier remote talks.

European officials participated throughout the discussions, sharing concerns about Ukraine’s energy recovery and the broader implications for Europe’s energy security.

Before the war started in February 2022, Zaporizhzhia supplied a large share of Ukraine’s electricity.

