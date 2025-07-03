Rubio's visit to South Korea unlikely to take place in near future: Presidential office

Seoul, July 3 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's envisioned visit to South Korea is unlikely to take place in the near future due to various circumstances on the US side, the presidential office said on Thursday.

South Korea and the United States had been in talks to arrange a visit to Seoul by the top US diplomat next week. Rubio was reportedly planning to stop in South Korea and Japan before heading to Malaysia for a ministerial meeting involving Southeast Asian nations.

"South Korea and the US had been discussing the possibility of Secretary Rubio visiting Korea, but due to internal circumstances in the US, a visit in the near future appears difficult," a presidential official said.

The two sides will continue consultations on high-level exchanges, the official said.

Rubio's visit would have marked the first trip to South Korea by a senior US official from the Donald Trump administration since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government in June. Lee assumed office following the impeachment and removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed attempt to impose martial law, reported Yonhap news agency.

His visit would have taken place amid growing speculation that the allies are preparing for what would be the first bilateral summit between Lee and Trump, possibly as early as later this month.

The scrapped trip is seen as a setback for Seoul, facing a range of alliance and other bilateral issues to discuss with Washington, from US tariff negotiations and South Korea's defence spending to North Korea's military threats and its expanding military ties with Russia.

Rubio, who doubles as the top US national security adviser, had been widely expected to hold talks with South Korea's national security director, Wi Sung-lac, in Seoul.

South Korea has yet to formally appoint a new foreign minister, as the nominee is still awaiting a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

--IANS

int/bpd/sd