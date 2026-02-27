Rubio to embark on two-day Israel visit on March 2

Washington, Feb 27 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel from March 2-3, the State Department said on Friday shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his historic visit to the country.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel from March 2-3, 2026," Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, said, outlining the purpose of the trip.

He added: "The US Secretary of State will discuss a range of regional priorities, including Iran, Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza."

The announcement came soon after Prime Minister Modi concluded his Tel Aviv visit, which drew wide attention in India, Israel, and the United States of America.

While the US State Department statement did not link the two developments, the timing underscores active diplomatic engagement in the West Asian region.

The Trump administration considers India a major player in the region, given its strong relationship with all the stakeholders.

Rubio's discussions are expected to centre on Iran's regional role, the fragile situation in Lebanon, and diplomatic efforts related to Gaza.

The reference to President Donald Trump's "20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza" indicates Washington is continuing to pursue a defined framework aimed at stabilising the enclave.

The US has long been Israel's closest ally and remains deeply involved in West Asian diplomacy.

Gaza has witnessed repeated rounds of conflict over the past decade, prompting sustained engagement by Washington and other international actors.

India, Israel, and the US have joined hands with the UAE to form a new grouping I2U2 for ambitious collaboration and among these members aimed at peace in the region.

