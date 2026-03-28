Rubio says Iran will be ‘weaker’ in weeks

Washington, March 28 (IANS) US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio said the United States is “on or ahead of schedule” in its military operations against Iran and expects to complete its objectives “in a matter of weeks, not months,” signalling a rapid escalation in Washington’s campaign against Tehran.

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Speaking after meetings with G7 allies in Paris, Rubio said the mission had been clearly defined from the outset. “We’re going to destroy Iran’s navy, destroy their air force. We are going to basically destroy their ability to make missiles and drones in their factories,” he said.

He added that the operation also aims to “dramatically reduce the number of missile launchers so that they cannot hide behind these things to build a nuclear weapon and threaten the world.”

Rubio said progress had been steady. “We are on or ahead of schedule in that operation and expect to conclude it at the appropriate time here, in a matter of weeks, not months, and the progress is going very well,” he said, adding that “we have to finish the job, and we are finishing that job.”

He ruled out the need for ground troops, stating the objectives could be achieved “without any ground troops – without any.”

Rubio also warned of potential risks after the operation concludes, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint. He said Iran may attempt to impose a tolling system there, calling such a move “illegal,” “unacceptable,” and “dangerous to the world.”

“It’s important that the world have a plan to confront it,” Rubio said, adding that while the United States is ready to participate, “we don’t have to lead that plan.”

He emphasised that countries beyond the G7, especially in Asia, have “a lot at stake and should contribute greatly to that effort” to ensure that international waterways are not controlled by “a nation-state or by a terroristic government.”

Rubio said there was broad support among allies for this approach. “There seemed to be a lot of buy-in to that concept… and there seemed to be a lot of acceptance of all that,” he noted.

Defending the broader campaign, Rubio drew a distinction between the Iranian government and its people. “The Iranian people are phenomenal people. They deserve way better than what they have,” he said, describing Iran’s leadership as a “radical, Shia clerical regime.”

He accused the regime of using national wealth to “sponsor terrorism, build rockets, build drones, build missiles, build sea mines,” rather than investing in development.

“Iran was already weak. When we are done with them here over the next couple of weeks, they will be weaker than they’ve been in recent history,” Rubio said. He warned that allowing such a regime to acquire nuclear weapons “would be crazy.”

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Rubio reiterated Washington’s readiness to facilitate peace. “We’re ready to play whatever constructive role we can to bring that war to an end,” he said, while noting no meetings are currently scheduled.

He also indicated that US military supplies earmarked for Ukraine could be reprioritised if needed. “If the United States has a military need… we’re always going to come first when it comes to our stuff,” he said.

--IANS

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