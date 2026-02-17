Rubio extends Losar wishes, names envoy​

Washington, Feb 17 (IANS) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday extended greetings to Tibetans worldwide on the occasion of Losar and announced the designation of a senior official as the United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues.​

“I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year,” Rubio said in a press statement marking the start of the Year of the Fire Horse.​

“On this first day of the Year of the Fire Horse, we celebrate the fortitude and resilience of Tibetans around the world,” he said.​

Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s position on Tibetan rights and identity.​

“The United States remains committed to supporting the unalienable rights of Tibetans and their distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage,” he said.​

He added, “I wish Tibetans everywhere a healthy and prosperous year ahead. Losar Tashi Delek and Happy New Year!”​

On the same occasion, Rubio announced a key appointment.​

“On this auspicious occasion, I am also pleased to announce that I have designated Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) Riley M. Barnes to serve as the United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues,” he said.​

Losar, the Tibetan New Year, is celebrated by Tibetans in Tibet and across the global diaspora. The festival marks the beginning of a new year in the Tibetan lunar calendar and is observed with prayers, cultural rituals, and community gatherings.​

The designation of a Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues is a longstanding U.S. mechanism aimed at addressing concerns related to Tibetan rights, cultural preservation, and dialogue. The role is typically assigned to a senior State Department official.​

Tibet remains a sensitive subject in U.S.-China relations. Washington has repeatedly voiced support for the protection of Tibetan religious and cultural identity, while Beijing maintains that Tibet is an internal matter. The issue has figured in past diplomatic exchanges between the two countries.

​India hosts the Dalai Lama and a significant Tibetan exile community, making developments related to Tibetan policy closely watched in New Delhi. The Tibetan government-in-exile is headquartered in Dharamshala in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, and Losar is widely celebrated there each year.

