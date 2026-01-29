Rubio clashes with senators over war powers, NATO

Washington, Jan 29 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio faced sharp questioning from senators over presidential war powers, NATO unity, and America’s global role, as lawmakers debated the legality and long-term consequences of US actions in Venezuela.

Rubio defended the operation that led to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro, arguing it did not amount to war. “We just don’t believe that this operation comes anywhere close to the constitutional definition of war,” he said on Wednesday (local time).

Senator Rand Paul challenged that view, warning of dangerous precedents. Rubio responded that the US would “always act in our national interest” and “always protect our system.”

On congressional consultation, Rubio acknowledged tensions. “This has been a point of tension not just in this administration and Congress, but in multiple administrations,” he said.

He said the Venezuela operation could not be briefed earlier because it “wasn’t even in the realm of possible until very late in December.”

Rubio also defended President Trump’s approach to NATO, while acknowledging alliance strains.

“NATO needs to be reimagined,” Rubio said, clarifying that its “capabilities have to be reimagined,” not its purpose.

He argued that Europe’s reliance on US military power has grown as defence spending declined. “Without the United States, there is no NATO,” he said.

Rubio said European allies must be both “willing to step up” and “capable of stepping up,” noting that some countries still fall short of spending targets.

On Greenland, Rubio said Washington is pursuing diplomacy, not force. “The President, in his speech in Davos, made very clear that the United States was not going to use force or military force in Greenland,” he said.

Rubio also addressed concerns about future military action in Venezuela. “We are not postured to nor do we intend or expect to have to take any military action in Venezuela at any time,” he said.

“The only military presence you will see in Venezuela is our marine guards at an embassy,” he added.

