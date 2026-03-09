RSP chairperson Lamichhane thanks PM Modi for congratulatory message on Nepal election win

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating him and his party after RSP emerged victorious in the March 5 Nepal parliamentary elections, saying the new government would prioritise "development diplomacy" and strengthen ties with India.

In a post on X, Lamichhane expressed gratitude for the message sent by the Indian Prime Minister and said the mandate given by the Nepali people would guide his party's approach towards regional cooperation and economic growth.

"Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your warm wishes and for recognising the democratic mandate of the Nepali people," Lamichhane wrote.

He said the RSP and the incoming government would remain committed to building a relationship with India based on mutual respect and shared prosperity.

"RSP and our government will remain dedicated to fostering a relationship built on mutual respect and shared prosperity where RSP will prioritise 'development diplomacy'," he said.

Lamichhane also expressed hope that Nepal and India would deepen cooperation in several sectors that are crucial for economic growth and regional connectivity.

“We look forward to a partnership with India that scales new heights through cooperation in connectivity, cultural tourism, energy and trade, ensuring a prosperous future for the people of both countries,” he said.

Earlier, as the sweeping victory of the RSP in Nepal’s parliamentary elections was confirmed, its President Rabi Lamichhane and senior leader Balen Shah received congratulatory calls from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.​

PM Modi confirmed in a post on social media platform X that he had held telephone conversations with Lamichhane and Shah, who is expected to become the country’s next Prime Minister.​

"Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP's resounding success in the Nepal elections," PM Modi wrote.​

"Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new government and India’s commitment to work with them for the mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries. I am confident that with our joint endeavours, India–Nepal relations will scale new heights in the years ahead.”​

As counting of votes concluded in 163 constituencies out of 165 under the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) system by Monday evening, the RSP secured victory in 125 seats, accounting for around 76 per cent of the total seats.

India had supported Nepal in holding this year's elections by providing 650 vehicles and other election materials. India has been providing election-related support to Nepal since the 2008 Constituent Assembly elections, supplying 2,400 vehicles in previous polls.​

--IANS

pgh/uk