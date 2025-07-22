Rising rainfall puts Laos on alert for floods, landslides

Vientiane, July 22 (IANS) As rains continue to sweep across Laos, the government has issued warnings of an increased risk of flash floods and landslides.

The warnings were issued as Typhoon Wipha, the sixth typhoon of the year, is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms across the country. Citizens were advised to closely follow official forecasts and warnings, according to a report from the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, under the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, on Tuesday.

Natthaphone, a 27-year-old employee based in Lao capital Vientiane, who often travels out of town for seminars and meetings, expressed growing concern over the ongoing rainfall, particularly the risks it poses to travel and safety.

"With the rain continuing, I'm especially concerned about the risk of roadblocks or landslides along the routes. Flooded or damaged roads can delay travel or even lead to accidents," Natthaphone told Xinhua on Tuesday.

He also pointed to wider impacts on infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, and transportation.

Jib, a vendor at a night market in Vientiane, shared her concern over the ongoing heavy rains, which have kept people off the streets and left her stall quiet.

"Fewer people come out when it's raining hard, and it definitely affects my sales. If this continues, I'm afraid it could hurt the local economy too," she said.

She also fears that strong winds and heavy downpours would damage her stall and lead to further losses.

"In this situation, we all need to stay alert and help each other protect our homes and communities. Everyone has a role to play, whether it's clearing drains, staying informed, or supporting neighbors in need," she added.

In addition to ongoing disaster preparedness efforts, Lao authorities have warned the public, especially those living near riverbanks, to remain vigilant, as heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rising water levels could lead to widespread flooding, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nokkham, a resident of Vientiane, encouraged people to support one another during the difficult rainy season and work together to overcome the challenges ahead.

The Central Disaster Management Committee issued an urgent directive on Monday, urging all authorities to alert the public, designate evacuation sites, safeguard valuables and pets, and closely monitor weather and river levels to stay prepared for landslides, flash floods, and strong winds.

