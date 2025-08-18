Rising imports of second-hand clothing proves Pakistan's failure to protect most vulnerable: Report

Islamabad, Aug 18 (IANS) Increase in Pakistan's imports of second-hand clothing depicts the everyday struggles of the common man and demonstrates an economic system that has failed to protect its most vulnerable, a report has revealed.

Pakistan imported 1.137 million tonnes of used clothing worth USD 511 million in the last fiscal year. The statistics surpasses the previous high of 990,266 tonnes worth USD 434 million recorded in FY24. "The increase highlights a growing dependence on second-hand apparel — not out of preference, but out of necessity," an editorial in Pakistan Observer stated.

These figures show how a significant number of Pakistanis can no longer purchase new, locally made clothes, let alone branded apparel. The once-humble landa bazaars popular for selling used clothes has become important shopping place for millions of people. Earlier, budget conscious people used to shop from these markets. However, these markets are now becoming a last stop for families wanting to buy clothes.

According to the latest report by the World Bank, nearly 45 per cent people of Pakistan now live below the poverty line. These number showcase not just a widening income gap, but a deeper socioeconomic strain that is compelling people to cut back on even the most basic needs.

The Pakistan Observer stated, "At a time when the government speaks of macroeconomic stability and hopeful indicators, the benefits of it must trickle down to the common man — who is grappling with high grocery prices and crippling utility bills. The unprecedented import of second-hand garments is not merely a matter of consumer behavior — it is an indictment of an economic system that has failed to protect its most vulnerable. It reflects a desperate attempt by families to maintain basic dignity in the face of growing hardship."

According to the editorial, Pakistan needs to introduce policies towards easing the burden on the lower and middle-income groups, including targetted subsidies, genuine inflation control, improved access to basic services and job creation. "Until then, the landa bazaars will remain crowded — not by choice, but by compulsion. And every bargain struck in these markets will serve as a quiet but powerful reminder of the urgency with which Pakistan’s economic recovery must be made inclusive and meaningful for all," it concluded.

