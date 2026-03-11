Rights groups urge Bangladesh govt to review cases of jailed journalists: Report

Dhaka, March 11 (IANS) More than a year after Bangladesh’s July uprising, several journalists remain in jail as courts continue to reject their bail petitions in multiple cases, many of which rights groups claim are politically-motivated, according to a report by Dhaka Tribune.

Read More

Media organisations, lawyers and international bodies have raised concerns over the prolonged detention of journalists without trial, questioning the legal basis of many of the cases filed against them.

The Commonwealth Journalists Association (CJA) has called on the government to ensure justice and release journalists who it says have been detained on “false charges, including murder.”

In a statement issued on March 3, the international media rights body urged Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his government to secure the immediate release of journalists facing what it described as “false and harassing charges,” warning that their continued imprisonment violates fundamental rights.

The statement comes amid growing concern among lawyers, civil society groups and media organizations about the extended detention of journalists whose bail pleas have been repeatedly rejected despite lengthy legal proceedings.

Many journalists were arrested following the mass uprising of students and the public on August 5, 2024, which triggered a major political transition in the country. Since then, numerous cases—including charges of murder, attempted murder, anti-terrorism offences and corruption—have been filed against media professionals in different parts of Bangladesh.

Critics argue that several of these cases are politically-motivated and based on vague or unsubstantiated allegations.

Manzil Morshed, president of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh and a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, said the accusations against many journalists remain unclear.

“The accusations made by the interim government labelling journalists as collaborators of the previous administration are not clearly established,” he said, adding that “in many instances, the cases appear to be politically-motivated.”

Morshed also pointed to structural weaknesses in the country’s legal system. “There is a structural problem in our legal system where individuals accused in questionable cases cannot obtain relief quickly,” he said, expressing hope that the new government would address the issue.

Defence lawyers have also questioned the strength of the cases. Lawyer Shyamal Kanti Sarkar, who represents detained journalists Mozammel Haque Babu and Shyamal Dutta, said the allegations lack specific evidence.

“For a criminal case to succeed, there must be specific evidence indicating when, where and how the accused committed a crime,” he said. “But many journalists have been kept in jail for months based on general accusations.”

Lawyer Taslima Jahan Popi, representing journalist Anis Alamgir, said several cases do not meet the legal requirements for serious criminal charges. “In many of these cases, the elements required under Section 302 of the Penal Code are not present,” she said. “Under the law, the accused should be eligible for bail.”

Prosecutors, however, maintain that courts are denying bail due to the seriousness of the allegations and ongoing investigations. Omar Faruq Faruqi, public prosecutor of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court, said investigators believe some journalists supported activities linked to the previous government during the July movement. “Even if they were not physically present at incidents, investigators believe they were involved in various ways,” he said.

Media organisations have also raised an alarm. The Editors’ Council, in a statement issued on February 25 by President Nurul Kabir and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud, said the filing of multiple cases against journalists has disrupted normal media operations and created a climate of fear in the profession.

Among those arrested are Shakil Ahmed, former news chief of Ekattor Television, and Farzana Rupa, a former chief reporter and presenter at the same channel. The couple was detained on August 21, 2024, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and later shown arrested in several cases, including multiple murder investigations linked to the July movement.

According to their lawyer Morshed Hossain Shaheen, more than eight cases have been filed against them and their bail applications have been rejected more than 30 times.

In total, more than 50 journalists across the country have been named in different cases since the political upheaval of August 2024.

Journalist Monjurul Alam Panna, who was released on bail in a related case, said the government now has an opportunity to address the issue. “The cases filed during the interim administration created a troubling chapter for Press freedom,” he said. “There is hope that the new government will review these cases and ensure justice.”

Rights advocates say that reviewing the cases and resolving them quickly could send a strong signal about the government’s commitment to Press freedom and the rule of law, both domestically and internationally.

--IANS

rs/rad