Removal of Iran's enriched uranium key to ceasefire proposal: Former Israeli envoy (IANS interview)

Jerusalem, March 26 (IANS) Israel's former Ambassador to Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff, has said that removal of enriched uranium remains key to the 15-point ceasefire proposal sent by the US to Iran from the proliferation point of view.

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In an interview with IANS, Issacharoff noted that Iran, in recent years, has enriched almost 10,000 kg of uranium to various levels, 8,500 kg to 3.67 per cent and 1,000 kg to 20 per cent.

When asked about his view on the US sending Iran a 15 point proposal to end the conflict, Jeremy Issacharoff responded, "Listening to President Trump a couple of days ago, he talked about the removal of all the nuclear material, limiting missile stockpiles in Iran and abilities there, having joint control of the Straits of Hormuz. He talked about some sort of joint control of the Straits, which I'm not sure there's going to be a need for a lot of details. This is not just about removing 450 or so kilos of uranium that is enriched to 60 per cent."

"In the recent years, Iran has enriched almost 10,000 kilos of uranium to various levels, 8,500 kilos to 3.67 per cent and 1,000 kilos also to 20 per cent. And that is in addition to the 460 kilos enriched to 60 per cent and for me, as somebody who's dealt a lot with this issue, and particularly from the proliferation point of view, that is for me going to be a key test to what extent any of these 15 points can secure a removal of the enriched uranium and have a clear sense that IAEA will have full inspection capabilities within Iran regarding the materials and the sites and the various facilities that Iran has in this area," he added.

The US has sent a 15-point plan to Iran to end the conflict in West Asia, The New York Times reported, citing two officials who were briefed on the diplomacy. The ongoing conflict in West Asia began after the US-Israel joint strikes on February 28 killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top military officials.

Issacharoff mentioned that Israel continues to face attacks from Iran and Hezbollah and "anything can still happen."

On being asked about the current situation in Israel, he said, "First of all, I would hope personally that there are diplomatic contacts being undertaken. I listened very closely to what President Trump said a couple of days ago. I understand there's a mediation in progress... But, I think the passage of messages through this channel could be important in identifying a political solution that will complement the military action over the last three weeks. At this point, it's being conducted by the Americans. And it's still very unclear, the situation. This morning and yesterday, we were still under attack by Iran, from missiles coming over and also from Hezbollah in the north. So, we're very much still in, let's say, preparation for anything that can still happen."

The former envoy also spoke about reports of Pakistan acting as a mediator in the West Asia conflict and highlighted that Israel considers India as a "very close strategic partner". He termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel as "important" in the strategic partnership.

""We don't have relations with Pakistan. Our major friendship in that area is with India. We regard India as a very close strategic partner, a partner in which we have a great deal of trust. And only recently Prime Minister Modi was visiting Israel and it was an important visit in the strategic partnership. So, as such, we don't have a relationship with Pakistan and as you said, they have a record of their own. They have also certain Islamic extremist tendencies and different relations. It's not for us to say, it's not us that chose Pakistan as a mediator. This is something, if it is actually true and accurate what has been said, it's something that the Americans have chosen."

On Tuesday, PM Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump and reiterated India's support for immediate de-escalation and restoration of peace amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. PM Modi emphasised that keeping the strategic Strait of Hormuz open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.

"I think it's always important to consult with very, very close allies and I can't talk for the American administration. Just as an Israeli who has dealt very closely with this, I understand that generally we should be having a very intense, continuous conversation with our allies, like India, about the present situation. We understand that the present situation impacts Indian interests. And we understand also that India can have a different policy towards Iran than Israel has. But, it's not a policy towards Iran that is at the expense of Israel. I think you found a way of pursuing your interests and keeping your friendship with Israel. So, I think that, to me, it's important to consult with our allies and friends. This is not just about Israel, this is about the region as a whole. And it's also about other areas of the world, like the Indian subcontinent, and Asia as a whole that have a very major interest, as well as, of course, Europe," said Issacharoff.

--IANS

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