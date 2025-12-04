Relief, prevention, investigation underway after search completed in fire-hit buildings in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Dec 4 (IANS) The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government ordered the removal of scaffolding used in all building maintenance projects across Hong Kong within three days for fire safety checks in the aftermath of the deadly fire in the housing complex Wang Fuk Court.

Removed materials will be returned to use after approval under new safety rubrics to be issued by the government next week, said Bernadette Linn, secretary for development of the HKSAR government.

The blaze had claimed 159 lives by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with 31 people still missing, the Hong Kong Police Force said at a press briefing earlier Wednesday. A total of 140 bodies had been identified, said the police, adding that the victims were aged between 1 and 97 years old.

The police have completed the search for remains inside all seven fire-hit buildings, and will expand the search to the vicinity to check for remains under scaffolding that collapsed in the flames.

This will be conducted under safe conditions, involving the careful removal of scaffolding and ashes, which will require additional time, according to the police.

The police on Tuesday arrested six people linked to a contractor responsible for installing fire safety equipment for allegedly deceiving the Fire Services Department that fire alarms would work during maintenance for the Wang Fuk Court buildings.

The police have also launched inquiries into alleged document forgery related to the use of renovation materials, Xinhua news agency reported.

More financial support is on the way, with the HKSAR government rolling out tax relief and fee waivers for those affected. Local data showed that by Wednesday noon, the disaster-relief fund for Wang Fuk Court residents had accrued 2.4 billion Hong Kong dollars (about $308 million).

The Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Wednesday continued to ensure delivery of disaster-relief supplies, including protective goggles and waterproof gloves that the HKSAR government needs.

