Reflection of deep civilisational links: MEA on Mauritius PM Ramgoolam's Ram Temple visit

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam's visit to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya reflects the "deep civilisational and people-to-people ties" between India and Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him during his visit to the temple.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius sought blessings at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya. A reflection of the deep civilisational and people-to-people links connecting India and Mauritius."

In keeping with the tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', CM Yogi welcomed him with flowers, a souvenir, and a red-carpet reception accompanied by chanting of mantras, 'Kalash-Aarti', and the sound of drums and conch shells that filled the atmosphere with spirituality.

The Mauritian PM's office also took to social media and said that Ramgoolam's visit to temples in Uttar Pradesh reflects the shared cultural bonds between the two nations.

"From the sacred ghats of Kashi Vishwanath Mandir to the divine land of Ayodhya, Navin Ramgoolam's spiritual path with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reflects eternal bonds of culture & belief," it said.

Earlier, Ramgoolam offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

"PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius offered prayers at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. A visit reflecting the deep cultural and civilisational bonds that unite India and Mauritius," the MEA posted on X.

Ramgoolam also witnessed Ganga Aarti at Varanasi on Thursday evening.

"This spiritual experience symbolises the timeless bonds of faith and tradition that bind India and Mauritius," the MEA said.

The Mauritian PM Ramgoolam arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for an eight-day state visit to India.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on Thursday. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation and agreed to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security, and other sectors.

