Raisina Science Diplomacy meet focuses on strategic autonomy, disruptive technologies

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The inaugural edition of the Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative (SDI) held here on Thursday witnessed global thought leaders, policymakers, and scholars deliberate on the evolving role of science diplomacy in navigating the emerging imperatives of strategic autonomy and the governance challenges posed by disruptive technologies.

Read More

The initiative jointly launched by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to Union government and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) as part of the Raisina Dialogue, brought together about 80 scientists, innovators, diplomats, science diplomacy scholars and practitioners from across the world and from leading international organisations in a closed-door format designed to facilitate open exchange of ideas.

The initiative was chaired by the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Union government Ajay Kumar Sood, and co-chaired by Peter Gluckman, International Science Council President; Marilyne Andersen, Director General of the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA) and Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The inaugural remarks underscored the increasingly central focus of science and technology to the imperatives of national development agendas of countries, economic competitiveness, national and global security priorities, and socio-economic progress.

It was emphasised that in the evolving global landscape, science diplomacy is not static; it must continually adapt to new technological frontiers, shifting geopolitical realities, and emerging global challenges.

The first roundtable, titled "Science Diplomacy in the Era of Strategic Autonomy", underscored the need to balance national strategic priorities with the inherently collaborative nature of science.

Speakers highlighted that scientific cooperation and trust in scientific systems remains a vital bridge even amid geopolitical shifts, and emphasised strengthening trusted networks, transparent research ecosystems, and resilient multilateral frameworks.

The second roundtable, "Science Diplomacy and Governance of Disruptive Technologies", focused on emerging equitable and effective governance models for frontier technologies, including anticipatory policy process, inclusive norm-setting, and the importance of aligning technological innovation with contextual ethical and societal considerations.

Participants stressed that proactive, globally coordinated approaches are essential to address risks while harnessing the transformative potential of disruptive technologies.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of strengthening capacity for science diplomacy, leveraging scientific cooperation to reduce global inequalities, and addressing technology governance challenges through practical, use-cases driven approach.

Steen Sondergaard, Nato Chief Scientist, shared insights from Nato's technology foresight efforts and its implications on global systems.

The insights emerging from the Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative will contribute to the evolving global discourse on science diplomacy.

Looking ahead, Principal Scientific Adviser to Union government Ajay Kumar Sood underscored the importance of further strengthening the initiative by reflecting on two key questions: the role that private sector actors can play in shaping frameworks for science diplomacy to better anticipate and govern disruptive technologies, and how they may be meaningfully integrated into future discussions; and the ways in which existing multilateral instruments can be leveraged and adapted to enable a more equitable diffusion of technological advancements across societies.

--IANS

sps/khz