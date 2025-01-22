Quad Nations Reaffirm Commitment to a Free, Open, and Stable Indo-Pacific

Washington: Foreign ministers from Quad countries -- India, Australia, Japan and the United States-- in a joint statement reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific where "sovereignty and territorial integrity are upheld and defended."

The Quad nations also expressed strong opposition "to any unilateral actions aimed at changing the status quo through force or coercion."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with his Quad counterparts - India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japan's Takeshi Iwaya, and Australia's Penny Wong - at the US Department of State here on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Quad foreign ministers issued a joint statement and stated 'preparing for the next Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by India'

"We, the Secretary of State of the United States and the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan, met today in Washington DC to reaffirm our shared commitment to strengthening a Free and Open Indo-Pacific where the rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are upheld and defended," according to the Joint Statement by the Quad Foreign Ministers shared by the Secretary of State of the United States.

"Our four nations maintain our conviction that international law, economic opportunity, peace, stability, and security in all domains including the maritime domain underpin the development and prosperity of the peoples of the Indo-Pacific," the statement added.

Further, the Quad nations they are "committed to strengthening regional maritime, economic, and technology security in the face of increasing threats, as well as promoting reliable and resilient supply chains."

"We look forward to advancing the work of the Quad in the coming months and will meet together on a regular basis as we prepare for the next Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by India," it added.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared a post on X about the productive Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington DC and thanked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for hosting the event and expressed his appreciation for the participation of Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong and Japan's Takeshi Iwaya.

"Attended a productive Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting today in Washington DC. Thank @secrubio for hosting us and FMs @SenatorWong & Takeshi Iwaya for their participation. Significant that the Quad FMM took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump Administration," Jaishankar wrote on X.

The ministers held wide-ranging discussions focused on ensuring a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific

."This underlines the priority it has in the foreign policy of its member states. Our wide-ranging discussions addressed different dimensions of ensuring a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," the post added.

Jaishankar highlighted the need for expanded collaboration, saying, "Agreed on the importance of thinking bigger, deepening the agenda and intensifying our collaboration. The meeting today sends a clear message that in an uncertain and volatile world, the Quad will continue to be a force for global good."

The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership among India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, committed to fostering an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. (ANI)