Qatar Airways suspends flights amid airspace closure after Iran attacks

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flight operations following the closure of Qatari airspace amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement posted on X, the airline said: “Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A further update will be provided on March 03 by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC). Passengers are advised to monitor the latest flight information via qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app.”

The suspension comes after Iran launched attacks on key Gulf cities, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Doha in Qatar, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, hours after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran. The strikes have plunged the region into a fresh and rapidly escalating conflict.

A fresh wave of explosions was reportedly heard in the UAE’s most populated city, following an earlier round of blasts the same day. Qatar confirmed it successfully intercepted the attacks targeting its territory.

In a statement on X, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said: “No damage has been reported, according to the initial field assessment. No casualties or material damage were recorded in residential areas.”

Authorities also urged the public to avoid approaching or handling any unidentified objects or debris.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State raised its travel advisory for Qatar and Bahrain to Level 3 following the launch of US combat operations in Iran. On March 1, the US elevated Qatar’s advisory from Level 1 to Level 3, authorising the departure of non-emergency personnel and family members due to security concerns.

The updated advisory stated: “Reconsider Travel to Qatar due to the threat of armed conflict.” It further noted that since hostilities between the United States and Iran began on February 28, there has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights.

The developments underscore growing instability in the Gulf region, with aviation, civilian safety, and diplomatic relations increasingly affected by the widening conflict.

