PTI vows to highlight issues of people of Karachi, other parts of Sindh

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Barrister Salman Akram Raja has announced that his party will "vigorously" raise the issues being faced by the people of Karachi and other parts of Sindh at every platform, Dawn reported.

He said that PTI has been given the biggest mandate by the people of Karachi and has demonstrated itself as the "powerhouse" for the party. He announced that PTI's founder Imran Khan will not be part of any deal as he thinks that much injustice has occurred.

Speaking to reporters at the PTI city office called Insaf House, Raja said, "That's the reason Karachi has been established as the city of Imran Khan's ideals and it's our promise that PTI will vigorously highlight its issues and the problems being faced by the people of other parts of Sindh."

Earlier, Salman Akram Raja held meetings with leaders of PTI's city and Sindh chapters. He spoke about PTI's strategy to "revitalise" political activities in Sindh and emphasised that the party in coming weeks will mobilise its organisation and workers in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, according to Dawn.

He further said, "Imran Khan is in jail, standing firm like a rock, and he has made his determination very clear that he will remain imprisoned until all PTI workers are released."

Raja said, "Imran Khan will not be part of any deal as he believes that much injustice has occurred, and the goal is now within the reach." He called the Al-Qadir Trust case a false and baseless case, stressing that it was a political "hoax" in which the PTI-led government had no role, Dawn reported.

According to him, Malir land worth 460 billion Pakistani Rupees (PKR) was to be given to Malik Riaz and PKR 35 billion was deposited in the accounts of the Supreme Court. He said the Al-Qadir University was a trust and Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi gained no financial benefit from it.

Salman Akram Raja said that economic stability could not be achieved without political stability and reiterated PTI's policy to stand with the people and continue its struggle to resolve the issues faced by the people of Sindh.

In his remarks, PTI-Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh slammed the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and accused the party of depriving the residents of basic necessities, Dawn reported.

He said that the law and order situation in Sindh deteriorated during the PPP's 17-year rule, highlighting the rise in street crime incidents and the kidnapping of children. Sheikh said that the people of Sindh were looking towards his party, stating that this was the last term of the PPP and the future belonged to the PTI. (ANI)