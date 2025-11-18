PTI members hold march against 27th Constitutional Amendment in Lahore

Islamabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Pakistan continues to witness protests against the 27th Constitutional Amendment with Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also holding a march against the ruling government in Lahore, the local media reported on Tuesday.

After presenting a requisition at the Punjab Assembly requesting debate on the 27th Amendment, the PTI MPAs, led by party’s Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, carrying party flags and placards bearing inscriptions "We reject 27th Constitutional Amendment", marched from Punjab Assembly to Charing Cross.

While addressing the gathering, Salman Akram Raja denounced the amendment, stressing that judiciary had been targetted and added that the subservient judiciary could not serve the interests of the oppressed and have-nots, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Stressing that PTI was standing tall for judiciary's respect and integrity, he said, "The PTI will not sit silent and continue fighting on roads and every other forum for the restoration of judiciary’s respect, release of founder chairman Imran Khan from jail and the nation at large."

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, Moeen Riaz Qureshi said the march from assembly building was conducted upon the instructions given by Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP). He said the PTI criticised the passing of the 27th Constitutional amendment by the ‘Form-47 government’.

On November 16, activists from the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) political party and its women wing Sindhiyani Tehreek (ST) held protest against the 27th Constitutional Amendment, corporate farming, new canals on the Indus River, honour killings and the exploitation of the resources of Sindh province.

The party's march began at Jail Road and ended at the local press club, where various leaders addressed the participants, Dawn reported. PAT President Vasand Thari, Noor Ahmed Katiar, Lal Jarwar, Dr. Rasool Bux Khaskheli, Abdul Qadir Ranto, and others led the march.

Vasand Thari called the 27th Amendment “worse than the post-hybrid system and an attack on democracy.” He accused the rulers of distorting the Constitution, suspending fundamental rights and subjugating the judiciary through the 27th Amendment, enabling them to plunder Sindh's mineral and other resources unchecked.

The rally participants adopted resolutions stating that the Constitution had been distorted, fundamental rights suspended, and courts crippled, leading to a constitutional dictatorship. The resolution denounced the lifetime immunity given to the President and Field Marshal under the 27th Amendment, and stressed that it "places them above the state, Islamic law and the 250 million citizens, effectively enforcing a monarchy."

The protests come after Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari signed the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill on November 13, which was earlier approved by both houses of Parliament. After his approval, the bill has now become part of the constitution.

--IANS

akl/as