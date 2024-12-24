PTI Condemns £190 Million Corruption Case Against Imran Khan, Calls It Political Victimisation

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has condemned the £190 million corruption case against party founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, calling it the "worst example of political victimisation," The Express Tribune reported.

While addressing a press conference in Peshawar on Monday, Akram warned that the people will not tolerate further injustice against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

His statement came after the court postponed the verdict of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which was expected to be delivered on December 23. However, the Islamabad accountability court rescheduled the hearing to January 6.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram expressed frustration over the delay in announcing the verdict and questioned the causes of such complications in delivering the judgement, according to The Express Tribune report.

Raising questions over the delay in the verdict of the Al-Qadir Trust case, Akram said, "The decision in the case was supposed to be announced today, but it has been postponed. We want to know where the judgment is being written and why it is taking so long. There is nothing substantial in this case, yet it is being dragged on as a tool for political revenge."

He called the case against Imran Khan and his wife politically motivated, describing it as "political revenge." He slammed the government for using the case to target Imran Khan, who he called the "biggest leader" of Pakistan. He warned that the situation would draw attention of international community.

Akram stressed that the case was based on a "fabricated story" and called it an attempt to put pressure on Khan to agree to the demands of the government. Defending PTI founder, he said that Khan was merely a trustee of the trust and that there was no substance to the case.

The PTI has claimed that the charges against Imran Khan are part of a broader campaign of politcal harassment by the federal government. He expressed concerns over the military court trials of those accused in the May 9 incidents, warning that such actions could harm the economy of Pakistan, stressing that civilian trials in military courts violate both Pakistan's constitution and international laws.

PTI Information Secretary also mentioned the European Union's reaction to the military trials, noting that Imran Khan's conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case could jeopardise Pakistan's Generalized System of Preferences (GSP+) status with the EU, The Express Tribune report.

Akram said, "The European Union has expressed concern over this decision. Civilian trials in military courts violate international agreements, including Article 14, which obliges Pakistan to ensure fair judicial processes."

He accused the government of going to extreme lengths to suppress political opposition. He further said that PTI's negotiation committee should be permitted to meet Imran Khan.

On Monday, an Islamabad accountability court postponed its verdict in the 190 million GBP Al-Qadir Trust corruption case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, Dawn reported. The court had reserved the verdict on December 18 and said that it would be announced on December 23.

While presiding over the hearing today, judge Nasir Javed Rana said, "The verdict will not be announced today; [winter] vacations are coming and there is also a course at the high court," according to Dawn report.The winter vacation in court is scheduled to start tomorrow and will continue till January 1.

The judge made the announcement after former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's lawyer Khalid Chaudhry said his team was expecting the verdict today. Judge Rana stated the new date for the verdict's announcement would be issued soon. (ANI)