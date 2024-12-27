PTI Challenges Military Court Convictions of Workers and Supporters, Calls for Judicial Reforms

Islamabad: Calling the trials of civilians in military courts a "blatant violation of justice," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans to challenge the military court convictions of its workers and supporters, The Express Tribune reported.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has called for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events related to the May 9 riots and the crackdown on PTI protesters on November 26.

His statement came after the military court sentenced 60 more individuals to prison for their role in the May 9 violence, taking the total number of those convicted to 85.

Pakistan military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed the sentences and added that the convicts were given a free trial with an opportunity to appeal, according to The Express Tribune report.

The people who have been sentenced include PTI founder Imran Khan's nephew, Hassan Khan Niazi, who received a 10-year prison term. The ISPR stated that the military court had ensured that the legal rights of convicts' were upheld during the proceedings.

In response, Gohar Ali Khan said that Imran Khan-founded party would file individual appeals against the sentences, requesting the Supreme Court to urgently address the issue of military trials for civilians.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub echoed a similar stance and criticised the military courts decision. He stressed that only civilian courts should have the jurisdiction to convict civilians under the constitution.

He further said that the military's role is confined to defence and not judicial proceedings. He stressed the need for civilian trials in accordance with Pakistan's constitutional framework, The Express Tribune reported.

