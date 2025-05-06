Protests, prayer meets continue across globe for Pahalgam terror attack victims

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The protest of the Indian diaspora across the world condemning the heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack continues as they take out peaceful rallies in solidarity with the victims.

The brutal assault on April 22, which resulted in the death of 26 innocent tourists and left several others critically injured, unfolded in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam when four heavily armed terrorists, two of them from Pakistan, emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists.

The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory.

In the US, in response to the tragic attack, a peaceful protest rally was held in Atlanta by the Hindu Community of Georgia. It was joined by US Republican Party Congressman Rich McCormick, and the gathering strongly condemned terrorism and called for justice and global unity.

In Spain, the Indian diaspora in Madrid gathered at Plaza de Callao for a peaceful protest, standing in solidarity with the victims. Condemning the horrific terror attack, the community called for global unity and decisive action against terrorism.

In Canada, the Indian diaspora and other community members gathered at the Consulate General of India in Toronto to pay tributes to the victims.

"Innocent lives lost. Families shattered. At the Consulate, the diaspora and friends of India stood united in tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, sharing heartfelt words of support and solidarity," the Consulate General of India, Toronto, posted on X.

In Chicago, the National India Hub in Schaumburg, Illinois, and various Indian Associations, totalling about 200, cutting across all regions, religions, and languages of India, came together to protest against the deadly assault on tourists.

Indian Consul General in Chicago Somnath Ghosh addressed the gathering during the solemn occasion marked by unity, remembrance, and a firm determination against terrorism.

In Sweden, the Indian diaspora expressed solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism and observed silence in memory of the victims.

"Embassy organised a floral tribute and observed silence in memory of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The Indian Diaspora resolved to be united in defeating terrorist designs against India and its people," the Embassy of India to Sweden posted on X.

Similarly, in New York, people gathered for a solemn prayer meeting for the victims, held at St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Jackson Heights.

