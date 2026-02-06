Protests held near Bangladesh Chief Advisor's residence over 9th pay scale demand

Dhaka, Feb 6 (IANS) Large scale protests demanding the immediate implementation of the 9th National Pay Scale were held near Jamuna, the official residence of Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, on Friday, local media reported.

Read More

Law enforcement personnel placed barricades, used water cannon and sound grenades to disperse the protesters as tensions flared up near Jamuna. Protesters shouted slogans in favour of their demands during the demonstration, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

One female protester said they had gathered at the venue to raise demand for the pay scale revision and had no other purpose.

Another protester, who was detained by police, said that he had joined the protest as he was the only member of his family and was no longer able to support them with the salary which was being paid to him.

Earlier in the day, protesters gathered at Shahbagh at around 10:30 am (local time). Police repeatedly stopped the protesters as they tried to march towards Jamuna.

In December, Officials and employees from various ministries and divisions working at the Bangladesh Secretariat confined Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed inside his office as they had long been demanding various allowances, local media reported.

According to officials who were present there, a group of employees gathered in front of the advisor’s office on the fourth floor of the building, leading Bangladesh daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Employees, led by Badiul Kabir, a factional President of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Combined Council, confined Salehuddin Ahmed inside his office at Bangladesh's Ministry of Finance.

Speaking to Dhaka Tribune, Kabir stated that Secretariat employees have been demanding various allowances for a long time, adding that they will not leave until the government releases an official gazette announcing the benefits.

On December 3, Bangladesh Secretariat employees said that they will launch a tougher movement from January 10 if the government does not issue a gazette notification on the pay commission by December. The employees issued the warning in a memorandum sent to the financial advisor by the organisation’s Secretary General, Nizam Uddin Ahmed, Bangladesh's media outlet BDNews24 reported.

--IANS

akl/as