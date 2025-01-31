Protests Halt Academic Activities in Sindh Universities Over Leadership Law Change

Karachi: Academic activities across public universities in Pakistan's Sindh have come to a halt since January 6 due to protests against the government's proposed change to the Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws Act, Geo News reported.

Academic experts and educators have vehemently opposed to what they see as a harmful shift in the province's higher education institutions' leadership structures. According to the contentious measure, professors and other non-academic authorities may be nominated as vice-chancellors (VC) of universities.

It raises questions about whether VCs with only a master's degree and no research experience can properly manage academic and research activities, according to Geo News report.

According to the Sindh government, the purpose of the bill is to enhance university administration. In a recent address, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah contended that numerous VCs and board chairpersons who had previously been nominated had been accused of corruption and harassment.

The provincial government says that the governance of higher education institutions would be enhanced by hiring administrators with a variety of backgrounds. The chief minister did clarify, though, that under the new structure, professors would still be able to apply for the VC job, according to Geo News report.

However, specialists in the education sector disagree with this reasoning. They question if other government ministries in Sindh are free from financial irregularities and poor administration, arguing that bureaucrats are not immune to accusations of corruption.

Sindh universities have been severely disrupted by the measure. Due to days of halted sessions, Karachi University, which is typically teeming with students, suddenly seems to be empty. Karachi University is not the only public university in the province experiencing this disruption; others are still not operating.

Given that the school year had just begun, the protesters' timing is especially troubling. Geo News highlighted that students worry that they will fall behind in their coursework and find it challenging to study for tests as a result of the suspension of classes. Students are concerned about their education and future because of the situation's ambiguity.

Education experts have expressed worry that the government is creating a new Pandora's box rather than fixing the current problems. Faculty members and professors claimed they were never consulted on the issue. Students who visit campus daily, on the other hand, wind up wandering the halls rather than going to lectures, as reported by Geo News.

Many people sit about campus all day doing nothing and then depart according to Geo News. However, the government should, at the very least, engage in discussions with professors to address legitimate concerns. (ANI)