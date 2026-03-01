Protests erupt in Hyderabad over Khamenei's killing

Hyderabad, March 1 (IANS) Members of the Shia community in Hyderabad held protests on Sunday, condemning the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint attacks by the United States and Israel.

A pall of gloom descended on the Shia-majority pockets of the old city after it was confirmed that Khamenei was killed in Saturday's attack on Iran.

Clad in black, men and women came on streets in Purani Haveli, Noor Khan Bazar, Darulshifa and other areas to condemn the killing of Khamenei, who was considered the leader of Shia community across the world.

Carrying pictures of Khamenei in their hands, men, women and children came out on the roads and raised slogans condemning the killing.

Addressing the gathering, a Shia leader said Khamenei was martyred for standing up against the oppression and for refusing to surrender to the oppressors.

He added that the lack of unity among Muslims led to the tragic event.

On a call given by Tanzeem-e-Jafferi, a Shia religious and socio-political organisation, a rally was taken out to condemn the killing of Khamenei.

Large number of people participated in the rally that started from Mazhar-e-Ibne-Khatoon in Purani Haveli.

Many protesters were seen crying while displaying pictures of the slain leader.

Police have beefed up security in the old city as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, at Iran's Consulate in Hyderabad, the national flag of Iran was lowered to half-mast to mourn the death of Khamenei.

Khamenei was killed in the joint US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on Saturday.

Media reports said the 86-year-old leader was killed in his office in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Iranian media, Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, son-in-law and daughter-in-law were also killed.

Iranian Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards Commander Mohammad Pakpour were also reportedly killed in the attacks.

