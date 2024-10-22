Problems should be resolved in peaceful manner, India ready to provide all possible cooperation: PM Modi to President Putin on Ukraine conflict

Kazan (Russia): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin here for bilateral meeting on Tuesday and said India believes that Ukraine conflict should be resolved in a peaceful manner and is ready to provide all possible cooperation.

He said India's efforts give priority to humanity.

"I have been in constant touch with you on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner. We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come," he said.

Russia and Ukarine have been engaged in a conflict since February 2022.

In a joint statement following the annual summit in July this year in Moscow, India and Russia

highlighted the imperative of peaceful resolution of the conflict around Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy including engagement between both parties.

They noted with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law and on the basis of the UN Charter in its entirety and totality.

In his remarks during bilateral meeting with President Putin on

Tuesday, PM Modi also said that his two visits to Russia in the last three months reflect close coordination and deep friendship between the two countries and he looks forward to take part in the BRICS Summit.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi lands in Kazan to attend 16th BRICS Summit

"My two visits to Russia in the last three months reflect our close coordination and deep friendship. Our Annual Summit in Moscow in July has strengthened our cooperation in every field...In 15 years, the BRICS has created its special identity and now many countries of the world want to join it. I am looking forward to participating in the BRICS Summit tomorrow," he said.

The Prime Minister said the opening of India's new consulate in Kazan will further strengthen ties between India and the Russian city.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for your friendship, warm welcome and hospitality. It is a matter of great pleasure for me to have the opportunity to visit a beautiful city like Kazan for the BRICS Summit. India has deep and historical ties with this city. The opening of India's new consulate in Kazan will further strengthen these ties," he said.

PM Modi reached Russia today to attend the 16th BRICS Summit.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said that India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others.

The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good, he said.

"Building upon the Annual Summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. I look forward to meeting other leaders from BRICS as well," he added.

PM Modi will also have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

—ANI