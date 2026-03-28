Prioritise ending war in Gulf, ensure reopening of Strait of Hormuz: Congress MP Manish Tewari

Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday expressed concern over the escalating situation in the Gulf, stating that the ongoing conflict shows no signs of ending and is beginning to impact India’s economic and energy security. He stressed the need for urgent efforts to de-escalate tensions and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

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Speaking to IANS, Tewari said, “The situation is quite serious. The war in the Gulf does not seem to be ending, and it is having a negative impact on India’s economic and energy security. It is also affecting the country’s fuel supply, with LPG queues getting longer.”

He highlighted the growing difficulties faced by citizens, particularly in rural areas, where LPG shortages have worsened.

“LPG cylinders are not readily available. The government should make concrete arrangements, especially in rural regions where supply gaps can extend up to 45 days. There is a clear difference between claims that the situation is normal and the reality on the ground,” he added.

Tewari further alleged that fuel prices have seen an upward trend. Referring to Nayara Energy, he said the company has increased prices of LPG and petrol. He also suggested that the government may attempt to keep prices stable until the upcoming West Bengal elections, but emphasised that authorities must be transparent about the actual situation.

On the diplomatic front, the Congress leader expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of current efforts.

“The steps being taken may not have a significant impact, as Iran has consistently maintained that no meaningful mediation is underway. We must prioritise ending the war in the Gulf and ensure that the Strait of Hormuz is reopened. Around 3,000 stranded ships need to resume movement,” he noted.

He also underlined that the crisis extends beyond crude oil and LNG, pointing to fertiliser supply disruptions as another major concern.

Meanwhile, Iran has allowed safe passage for Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, even as restrictions remain for ships linked to the United States and its allies.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that India is among the “friendly” nations whose vessels will not be blocked despite the prevailing tensions.

--IANS

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