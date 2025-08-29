Prez Trump in good shape but ready to take charge in case of any terrible tragedy: Vance

Washington, Aug 29 (IANS) Even as the Western media speculates over the 'health issues' being faced by the most powerful man in the world, US President Donald Trump, his deputy Vice President J.D. Vance has assured Americans that there is no cause for worry as he is ready to take charge as America's commander-in-chief in case of any "terrible tragedy."

At the same time the US Vice President was quick to assert that 79-year-old President Trump was in "good shape" and would complete his four-year term in the White House with ease.

A report by NDTV giving excerpts of a USA Today interview with the VP, quoted Vance as saying that the first time he set foot in the Oval Office in January he was "overwhelmed" by its "grandeur" and "incredible history."

In the freewheeling interview, VP Vance quashed concerns about President Trump's health by saying, "The President is in incredibly good health...He's got incredible energy. I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people."

The 41-year-old Republican’s remarks came amid growing concerns about President Trump's health after a large bruise was seen on his hand during his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Added to that are worries about his swollen ankles, his odd walking gait and the mixing up of words.

At 78 years and seven months in January, Trump was the oldest President in US history to take the oath of office in January as his predecessor, Joe Biden, was 78 and two months when he assumed office in 2021.

Vance, who is the third-youngest VP in US history, however assured the nation that he's prepared to take charge in case of anything untoward happening to President Trump.

“…If, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days," he told USA Today.

President Trump, earlier this month, called Vance his "most likely" heir to the MAGA movement, but the VP has brushed off speculation about his 2028 plans.

--IANS

rad