President Murmu, Botswana counterpart agree to expand bilateral ties across key sectors

Gaborone, Nov 12 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu held a meeting with her Botswana counterpart Duma Gideon Boko at the President's Office in Gaborone on Wednesday as both leaders agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, health, education, skill development, defence, and digital technology.

The two nations also signed an agreement to facilitate easy access to good-quality and affordable Indian medicines for the people of Botswana.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the President's Secretariat stated, "President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana at the President's Office, Gaborone. In their wide ranging discussions, the two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, health, education, skill development, defence, and digital technology."

"The President thanked President Boko and people of Botswana for sending their Cheetahs to India as part of the next phase of Project Cheetah. An agreement to facilitate easy access to good-quality and affordable Indian medicines to the citizens of Botswana, was also signed on the occasion," it added.

President Murmu arrived in Botswana late Tuesday for a State Visit as part of the final leg of her two-nation visit to Africa. President Boko welcomed the Indian counterpart at the airport as she was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour.

"In the final leg of her two-nation visit to Africa, President Droupadi Murmu landed at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, Gaborone, Botswana. This is the first-ever State Visit of an Indian Head of State to Botswana. In a special gesture reflecting the depth of India-Botswana friendship, she was warmly received upon arrival at the airport by H.E. Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, the President of Botswana, and accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

During her visit, President Murmu is scheduled to address the National Assembly of Botswana, interact with the members of the Indian community and visit sites of cultural and historical importance. India and Botswana will also be celebrating 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, next year.

"Botswana's Vision 2036 document outlines its effort to diversify its economy and to become a high-income society. In this context the visit will provide us an opportunity to appreciate their priorities, and discuss how Indian business community can partner with their Botswana counterpart in identified sectors. We are also engaging with Botswana for translocation of cheetahs to India as part of Project Cheetah, and expecting good progress in this regard," MEA's Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela stated ahead of the President's visit.

President Murmu arrived in Gaborone after concluding her State Visit to Angola. During her visit, President Murmu participated in the 50th anniversary celebration of Angola's Independence Day, addressed the National Assembly of Angola, interacted with members of the Indian community and held talks with her Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco.

--IANS

akl/as