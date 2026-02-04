‘Prepare emergency transportation plan’: Maha Dy CM directs MSRDC

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday took serious note of the massive traffic jam caused by the accident of a gas tanker at Borghat on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the inconvenience caused to motorists.

He has directed the state-run Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the police to prepare a special emergency traffic plan for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

The gas tanker overturned at 5 pm on February 3, causing a leak of flammable propylene gas. The leak would have increased the risk and caused major damage, so there was no option but to plan the traffic.

Therefore, the traffic on the expressway had to be diverted to the old highway. Moreover, the MSRDC and the police have also stopped the gas leak after trying tirelessly for 20 hours.

Shinde said that the trouble caused to the passengers is unfortunate, adding that he is fully aware of the pain they have suffered.

“The MSRDC also immediately called for the help of the National Disaster Response Force. They also tried. However, this task was very challenging. The possibility of loss of life could not be ruled out,” he noted.

Shinde said that MSRDC provided drinking water and biscuits to the passengers in large quantities. All the officials and employees were on the road. Not only this, he added that he has also given instructions not to collect toll. He also gave instructions to stop toll collection on this highway until the traffic system returns to normal.

He also directed the department to complete the work of the Mumbai-Pune Missing Link at the earliest and start it as soon as possible.

Stating that once this link is launched, the distance between Mumbai and Pune will be reduced and an alternative transport route will also be available in case of such incidents, he held detailed discussions with the MSRDC and police officials and asked them to prepare an emergency plan.

Meanwhile, MSRDC informed that the Emergency Response Plan (ERP) was immediately activated upon receiving information about the accident on the Yashwantrao Chavan Highway.

Keeping in mind the inconvenience of the passengers, temporary toll-free entry and exit facilities were provided at the relevant toll plazas. A team of chemical experts completely stopped the gas leaks at two places on the tanker, and the third leak has also been brought under control to a large extent.

At 5 pm today, the process of transferring the gas from the accident tanker to a safe tanker has started. After this process is completed, the accident tanker will be removed, and traffic on the Mumbai canal will be resumed, said the MSRDC.

--IANS

sj/dan